Atlanta Science Festival honors women in STEM throughout 2021 edition

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Science Festival (ASF), the city’s premier celebration of all things science, returns March 13-27, a press release says. Among more than 80 events are many spotlighting the impact women have on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“Women remain a strong voice in the scientific community through innovation and advancements,” says Meisa Salaita, executive co-director of Science ATL – the engineers of the Atlanta Science Festival. “We take great pride in highlighting this fact with events taking place throughout the Festival.”

For a full schedule and instructions about how to attend the festival, click here.

Atlanta Science Festival events featuring topics related to and featuring inspiring women in STEM, include:

Dr. Temple Grandin presents The Outdoor Scientist

Tune in to join New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned scientist Dr. Temple Grandin for a presentation and discussion of her new book, “The Outdoor Scientist: The Wonder of Observing the Natural World.” In the book, Dr. Grandin introduces young readers to leading scientists of the day, shares insights from her life, and includes 40 interactive outdoor projects to give readers a deeper understanding of the world around them.

Date/Time: 7 p.m. Monday, March 22

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual

“The Shift”

This digital theatrical presentation from Found Stages takes place in a future where the United States is experiencing a shortage of natural resources, including water. A trio of female engineers join forces to solve the problem, and the audience lends a hand.

Date/Time: 8 p.m. March 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, and 27.

Cost: $10

Location: Virtual

Women in STEM: Learning from Monumental Leaders

If statues could speak, what would they say? Find out at this interactive panel discussion, featuring successful women in various STEM careers from across the U.S. Each will be featured in the largest display of female statues in the world, scheduled to be unveiled later this year in Dallas, Texas. These phenomenal women will be covering topics like the plethora of opportunities in STEM; how to prepare for these types of careers; the importance of the female perspective in STEM; strategies to succeed in environments where you may be “the only one”; and many more. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from these prominent STEM pioneers. Panelists: Paula Garcia Todd (pharmaceutical scientist); Erika Hamden (professor and telescope builder); Ronda Hamm (entomologist); Samantha Wynns (conservation biologist); Gracie Ermi (research software engineer); Beatris A. Mendez Gandica (Microsoft project manager); Olivia Castellini (exhibit developer); Magan Lewis (plant scientist); and Erika Kurt (superbug expert).

Date/Time: 6:30 p.m. March 16 and 11 a.m. March 20

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual

Get Outside and Get Inventing!

Sticky feet that climb anything. Trunk-like robotic arms. Super-sensitive hearing. What is this? Some kind of new superhero? No! These are all examples of REAL technology made with bionics. In this FUN and interactive presentation by children’s science author Jennifer Swanson, you will get an inside look at many awesome inventions being created by engineers right now! All of these are based on animals, some of which might live right in your own backyard. Then it’ll be YOUR turn! You’ll get instructions on how to go outside, find an animal, observe it, and draw your own bionic invention. What will YOU design?

Date/Time: 7 p.m. March 18

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual

COVID-19 Vaccines and Disparities in Black Communities: What You Need to Know

Join Dr. Zanthia Wiley, Emory Infectious Diseases specialist and Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship at Emory University Hospital Midtown, for a conversation about COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Wiley will discuss COVID-19 vaccine truths, myths, and the importance of vaccination. She will also discuss the disproportionate effect that COVID-19 is having in minority communities. Dr. Wiley will answer questions submitted directly from the audience.

Date/Time: 10 a.m. March 13.

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual

“These and other events give us the opportunity to not only showcase the role women play in science, but to inspire the female scientific thought leaders of tomorrow,” Salaita explains.

For additional press releases, a full schedule, updates, photos, and more, visit the Press Room at: AtlantaScienceFestival.org/press-room.

