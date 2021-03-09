Avondale Estates City Commission will consider application for screen repair shop

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission at its March 10 meeting will consider a conditional use permit application for a screen repair shop.

The March 10 meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be conducted virtually. Here are the access instructions:

Connect via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88949748201 Or Telephone (Audio Only): 301.715.8592 Webinar ID: 889 4974 8201

The screen repair shop would be located at 8 N. Clarendon Avenue, Suite 200. The applicant is Beth Wheeler.

Other items of note on the March 10 agenda:

– A purchase and sale agreement for 2950 Franklin Street. The purchase price is $1 million.

– A resolution to set sanitation fees for 2021.

To see the full agenda for the March 10 meeting, click here.

