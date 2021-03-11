Avondale Estates to hold Northwoods project presentation

Share









By Zoe Seiler, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates will host a public presentation of the Northwoods project on Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The city is working with consultants from Long Engineering and Lord Aeck Sargent to complete surveys of the Northwoods area that will inform the design and placement of trails and green infrastructure facilities to slow and filter stormwater before it enters Lake Avondale.

Paths and an accessible trail within the Northwoods aim to provide educational and passive recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. The project is partially funded by a grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Land, Water. and Conservation Fund, according to the city’s website.

At the meeting, the consulting team will present their design plans.

The Zoom instructions are as follows:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86817372552 or by calling (audio only) 301.715.8592

Webinar ID: 868 1737 2552.

