Avondale Estates wins ‘Best Small Town Beer Scene’ award

Avondale Estates, GA — Drink up, Avondale Estates.

According to USA Today, you have America’s “Best Small Town Beer Scene.” The award was announced on March 26.

“The charming town of Avondale Estates, just east of Decatur, has a small downtown area packed with unique food and beverage offerings,” USA Today said in its announcement. “For beer lovers, there’s Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, The Beer Growler & Pint Haus and (soon) Little Cottage Brewery.”

Avondale Estates was the only Georgia city in the category.

