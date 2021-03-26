LOADING

Avondale Estates wins ‘Best Small Town Beer Scene’ award

Avondale Estates Food Trending

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 26, 2021
The Lost Druid brewery in Avondale Estates had a busy opening weekend. Photo by Dan Whisenhunt
Avondale Estates, GA — Drink up, Avondale Estates.

According to USA Today, you have America’s “Best Small Town Beer Scene.” The award was announced on March 26.

“The charming town of Avondale Estates, just east of Decatur, has a small downtown area packed with unique food and beverage offerings,” USA Today said in its announcement. “For beer lovers, there’s Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, The Beer Growler & Pint Haus and (soon) Little Cottage Brewery.”

Avondale Estates was the only Georgia city in the category.

June 12, 2014: Guests line up at the bar at the grand opening of the Wild Heaven brewery in Avondale Estates. File Photo by Dan Whisenhunt

Brandon Langley, a beer tender at The Beer Growler in Avondale Estates turns sign spinner to generate business during the COVID-19 pandemic May 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

