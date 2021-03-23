BBQ Cafe hosting Delta-style Crawfish Boil

Share









Decatur, GA — BBQ Cafe, a new addition to Decatur’s culinary scene, is hosting a Delta-style Crawfish Boil in March and April, a press release says. Sponsored by Mississippi’s Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company, the event has two dates: Saturday, March 27 and Saturday, April 17.

Tickets are $20 for the boil and raffle entry or $30 for the boil, 2 beer tickets and raffle entry for all daily drawings for swag from BBQ Cafe, Lazy Magnolia and more. Each day is ticketed separately.

The festivities run from 1PM through 5PM, and a ticket provides entry at any time.

Visit the website at bbq.cafe to order tickets.

The BBQ Cafe in August 2020 opened in the former Doggy Dog space in Decatur.\

The restaurant, located at 310 East Howard Avenue, promises diners “A taste of the sip,” a nod to the restaurant’s Mississipi origins.

The owners are Lewis Johnson, John Peeples and Lloyd Solomon. The restaurant offers up “simple, consistent recipes with deep Magnolia State roots a Peach State address,” according to the company’s website.

“Among the three of us, we have been directly involved in five different restaurants,” Solomon said. “We still actively manage and run three. We have been cooking BBQ at the other restaurants for a dozen years but none of them are BBQ restaurants. We have always wanted to develop a BBQ concept around our recipes.”

Decatur was an ideal choice, Solomon said.

“It’s a great community that provides great support to the local restaurants,” Solomon said. “We looked for over a year to find the location. We were close once previously to a location in the Toco Hills community but really wanted to be in the city of Decatur.”

