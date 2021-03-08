Better Living group seeks others interested in a cohousing community

Share









Decatur, GA — Better Living Together, a Decatur-based nonprofit, is looking for other people interested in joining a cohousing community.

“Better Living Together is a Decatur-based nonprofit whose mission is to create an inclusive cohousing community that includes individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, seniors, city workers, teachers, and other middle-income households,” a press release from the group says. “We are looking to expand our core group and would like to meet others who are interested in working with us to create a diverse community that fosters connections amongst neighbors.”

Better Living Together notes that the isolation over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created a greater appreciation for the role relationships play in our lives.

“Being able to share in the joys of daily living in addition to having a network of people that can look out for one another when times are tough is essential in maintaining a quality of life,” the press release says. “Cohousing communities are intentionally designed with common spaces surrounded by private homes. The physical layout encourages neighbors to interact with one another and helps foster relationships. Dwellings face inward toward a common green and cars are kept on the periphery. A common house with a large kitchen and dining room as well as gardens and other spaces bring people together. Connections among future residents often develop as people come together to organize and plan the community. These bonds become stronger as residents move into their neighborhood and continue to work together to manage their community.”

People interested in learning more about this opportunity are invited to a virtual meeting on Thursday, March 18 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. or Saturday, March 20th from 3 p.m. to 4:30pm. You can register for the Zoom meeting on the group’s events page on its website: Betterlivingtogether.org.

People with questions can contact Beate Sass at beatesass@comcast.net.

