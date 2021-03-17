City of Decatur will begin alley improvements this week

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur says alley improvements in the city could begin as early as March 18.

The work will take place off of Gordon Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues and on Hampton Lane just off Beaumont Place.

“The work, which was approved as part of the City’s annual street paving, will include grading and paving to reduce erosion and debris being washed onto adjacent streets,” the city announced.

Access to these alleys will be restricted during the work but should be restored later the same day, the city says.

