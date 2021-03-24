LOADING

COVID-19 analyst Amber Schmidtke will be guest on March 24 Decaturish Twitch Show

COVID-19

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 24, 2021
Amber Schmidtke. Photo provided to Decaturish.com
Decatur, GA — Amber Schmidtke, a public health microbiologist, will be a guest on the March 24 Decaturish Twitch show.

Schmidtke runs a popular Facebook page and newsletter where she provides analysis about COVID-19 trends in Georgia. Her Facebook page has more than 20,000 followers and she disseminates her content via a Substack newsletter.

She will be joined by Decaturish contributors George Chidi and Alex Brown.

The show begins at 6 p.m. To view it, click here.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on March 24 at 6 p.m.

