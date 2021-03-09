Decatur, Brookhaven police seek suspect in robberies, sexual assault

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police believe that the man accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a woman on March 7 also committed a robbery in Brookhaven.

Both crimes occurred on March 7, a press release from the Decatur Police Department says. Police have provided photos and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and vehicle allegedly involved in the crimes.

Here’s the full announcement from the city of Decatur and the city of Brookhaven police departments:

The city of Brookhaven Police Department and the city of Decatur Police Department are teaming up in efforts to identify armed robbery suspect believed to have committed robberies in both cities during the early morning hours of March 7, 2021. Decatur Police responded to a parking garage within the 200 block of East Trinity Place at 0757 hours in response to a robbery and sexual assault. The victim, a female who had just arrived at the location, was approached by a male who requested she help him enter the apartment building. The male suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her belongings and she complied. The suspect then attempted to sexually assault the victim but she fought, and the suspect fled from the scene. The victim sustained a minor injury to her head during the fight. The suspect was described as a black male, light complexion, approximately 5’6” and 200 lbs., wearing gloves, a dark colored heavy jacket, a full-face mask and armed with a silver revolver. The suspect then fled the scene in a red in color Cadillac CTS. Brookhaven Police responded to the 4000 block of Summit Blvd in response to an Armed Robbery. The female victim told police as she was entering into the parking deck a red in color Cadillac attempted to follow her through the gate. The vehicle was stopped by the articulating barrier blocking the suspect from entering. A short time after, a black male wearing blue pants, a blue over black hoodie, blue face covering, and a black North Face jacket entered the parking deck and robbed the victim. The suspect produced a silver revolver and proceeded to strike the victim several times on the head with the firearm before retreating to his vehicle and fleeing the scene. Detectives from both agencies have been working together to identify the owner of the photographed Cadillac as well as the photographed suspect. Individuals with information regarding the suspect are urged to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0636 or the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551. Tips may also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS.

The Police Department provided these photos:

