Decatur City Commission considers ordinance to ban street racing

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission at its March 15 meeting will consider adopting a ban on street racing within the city limits.

While there’s legislation regarding street racing being considered at the state level, it likely won’t take effect until July 1, according to a memo from Deputy Chief of Police Scott Richards attached to the City Commission agenda. He said since May 2020, the city has experienced a total of 41 incidents and/or complaints involving street racing.

“The attached ordinance prohibits and penalizes illegal street racing, reckless driving exhibitions and unauthorized vehicle caravans,” the memo from Richards says. “The ordinance applies to organizers and participants in this illegal activity. In addition to drivers, participants may include passengers, promoters, race starters and anyone else playing a role in illegal street racing, reckless driving exhibition or unauthorized vehicle caravans. Violators of the ordinance are subject to fines up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment up to 6 months. In addition to the penalties, the ordinance allows any vehicle used in this illegal activity to be impounded.”

The City Commission meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. It will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the access instructions:

1. View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video 2. Register in advance to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/96879691497. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) If you are unable to participate in the virtual meeting, you may email your “public comments” on agenda items or submit “requests and petitions” by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15th to: Andrea Arnold, City Manager, andrea.arnold@decaturga.com

Other items of note on the March 15 agenda include:

– Approval of a project budget in the amount of $85,000 and award of a contract to Tower Interior Construction in the amount of $78,851 for renovations to the Legacy Park dining hall.

– Approval of an agreement with AECOM Technical Services in the amount of $12,000 and establishment of a project budget of $15,000 for the development of Storm Water Green Infrastructure Guidelines for Single Family Dwellings.

– Approval of a project budget in the amount of $44,000 and award of a contract to HEH Paving in the amount of $38,290 for repairs to Winn Way.

