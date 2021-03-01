Decatur City Commission will consider adopting new storm water fees

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur. GA — The Decatur City Commission at its March 1 meeting will consider adopting new storm water fees to raise the $38 million needed to pay for an update to the city’s stormwater management system.

The City Commission meeting begins with a work session at 5:45 p.m. to discuss a tree canopy study. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted virtually. Here are instructions for how to attend:

1. View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video 2. Register in advance to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/94284716054. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) If you are unable to participate in the virtual meeting, you may email your “public comments” on agenda items or submit “requests and petitions” by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 1st to: Andrea Arnold, City Manager, andrea.arnold@decaturga.com

Commissioners approved the update to the storm water master plan back in December. The Storm Water Master Plan is “focused on improving how the City manages its stormwater to address and prevent flooding and improve water quality in the city’s streams,” according to the Master Plan document. “This plan evaluates stormwater concerns across the City and prioritizes solutions to address these concerns. The major goals of this plan are to improve stormwater management in Decatur’s neighborhoods, public spaces, and rights-of-way, to mitigate environmental impacts from urban runoff, and to improve the water quality in the City’s watersheds.”

The 2020 update to the Storm Water Master Plan, which was last updated in 2004, will improve stormwater management in residential areas of Decatur. It will also implement “new drainage requirements for all developments, and policies for use of green infrastructure to control the quantity and quality of stormwater runoff.”

An estimated $38 million needed to fund this work will be generated by tax changes using a tiered stormwater utility fee system.

Here are the annual fees being considered: