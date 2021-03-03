Decatur invites people to join Lifelong Community Advisory Board

Decatur invites people to join Lifelong Community Advisory BoardThe city of Decatur's Lifelong Community Advisory Board. Members (from left, back row) Elizabeth Burbridge Anna Brazeale Fleming James (center row) Maria Pinkelton, vice chair Stephanie Roach Jo Giraudo (front row) Peg Geronimo Donald Horace, chair (not pictured) Jamie Gilbert. Photo obtained via the city of Decatur.
Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission is accepting statements of interest from residents to serve on the city’s Lifelong Community Advisory Board.
It’s a volunteer position and the board “works to further establish Decatur as an age-friendly community that provides the ability to age in place,” the announcement from the city says.
Board meetings are the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
“More information about the board’s responsibilities and access to the Statement of Interest form can be found at decaturga.com/bc-lcab,” the announcement from the city says. “You can return the form via email to City Manager Andrea Arnold, Andrea.Arnold@decaturga.com or mail it to her attention at City of Decatur, PO Box 220, Decatur GA 30031.”
Here’s additional information about the board’s responsibilities, provided by the city:
– Supports programs and resources for senior citizens in nonprofit organizations, community organizations, and other organizations.
– Assists city staff with outreach to senior citizens, people with disabilities, and diverse populations to encourage participation in available programs and to develop new programs.
– Assists with the implementation of Lifelong Community initiatives.
– Provides recommendations in all subject areas of Lifelong Community, including housing, transportation, and mobility.
– Assists city staff in working with stakeholder groups to implement program objectives and activities.
