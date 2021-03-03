Decatur invites people to join Lifelong Community Advisory Board

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission is accepting statements of interest from residents to serve on the city’s Lifelong Community Advisory Board.

It’s a volunteer position and the board “works to further establish Decatur as an age-friendly community that provides the ability to age in place,” the announcement from the city says.

Board meetings are the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

“More information about the board’s responsibilities and access to the Statement of Interest form can be found at decaturga.com/bc-lcab,” the announcement from the city says. “You can return the form via email to City Manager Andrea Arnold, Andrea.Arnold@decaturga.com or mail it to her attention at City of Decatur, PO Box 220, Decatur GA 30031.”

Here’s additional information about the board’s responsibilities, provided by the city:

– Supports programs and resources for senior citizens in nonprofit organizations, community organizations, and other organizations. – Assists city staff with outreach to senior citizens, people with disabilities, and diverse populations to encourage participation in available programs and to develop new programs. – Assists with the implementation of Lifelong Community initiatives. – Provides recommendations in all subject areas of Lifelong Community, including housing, transportation, and mobility. – Assists city staff in working with stakeholder groups to implement program objectives and activities.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.