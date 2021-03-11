Decatur, Oakhurst Farmers Market announces spring opening dates

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur and Oakhurst Farmers Market have announced official spring opening dates.

“While the Oakhurst Market has run through the winter, it will be adding more vendors for spring opening day,” Market Manager Casey Hood said.

Here’s more information about the two markets:

Decatur Farmers Market

Opening Date: March 31st; Wednesdays: 4-7 p.m.

308 Clairmont Ave., Decatur, cfmatl.org/decatur/

What’s new?

This year at Decatur Farmers Market you’ll find twice the vendors than ever before! We are excited to welcome new farms, bakeries, and artists. From BBQ to blueberries – we’ve got you covered!

Masks are required in the market space, and hand sanitizer is available at each entrance. Social distancing is encouraged and many vendors offer touch-free checkout.

EBT accepted, matched: Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and veggies.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

Open year round, Official Spring Opening Date: March 27th; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur, [cfmatl.org/oakhurst/]

What’s new?

Oakhurst Farmers Market promises to bring an abundance of all your fruits and veggies! As the spring season begins, OFM will welcome 6 more farms and all their bounty in addition to a large lineup of delicious local food and goods.Masks are required in the market space, and hand sanitizer is available at each entrance. Social distancing is encouraged and many vendors offer touch-free checkout.

EBT accepted, matched: Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and veggies.

