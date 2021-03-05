Decatur Parents Network offering Narcan training

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur Parents Network is offering Narcan training to parents this Sunday, March 7.

The virtual training begins at 3:30 p.m.

Narcan is a nasal syringe that can reverse opioids and save someone from having an overdose. The Decatur Parents Network is a group of concerned parents that encourages kids to make safe and smart choices.

“It’s easy to overdose,” the Most incidents are accidental, an unintended consequence of user misuse,” the announcement from the Decatur Parents Network says. “The substances causing these overdoses are many and easy to obtain. Opioid overdoses have been on the rise nationally, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. Fentanyl, an extremely dangerous drug, is increasingly found in all types of street drugs. Our kids can easily find prescription opioids in many of our own medicine cabinets!”

To register for the training, click here.

Here’s the full announcement:

