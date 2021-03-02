LOADING

Decatur Police investigating crash where driver, passenger fled the scene

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 2, 2021
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA– The Decatur Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred on Saturday evening, Feb. 27.

Police at 7:20 p.m. responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of West College Avenue and Jefferson place.

Sgt. John Bender said, “[The] investigation revealed a Nissan Altima turned eastbound onto West College Avenue from Jefferson Place. A Dodge Charger struck the Nissan in the rear bumper causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a set of cement steps and a fence.”

Bender said the driver and passenger of the Dodge fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash. The driver of the Nissan received minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

“The passenger of the Dodge returned to the scene while officers were still investigating the incident,” Bender said. “The case is still being investigated to positively identify the driver of the Dodge.”

