Decatur Police help stranded motorist

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on March 23 helped out a stranded motorist.

Police responded to the call at 1:30 p.m. It occurred in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

“The driver of a silver Hyundai Sonata misjudged the sidewalk for a driveway of a building while dropping off a passenger,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The vehicle become stuck on a set of brick stairs at the location. The vehicle was removed from the stairs by a tow truck without causing damage to the stairs or vehicle.”

The police department did not issue any citations to the driver.

