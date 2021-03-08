Decatur Police seek vehicle possibly connected to robbery, sexual assault

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that’s possibly connected to a robbery and sexual assault that occurred this weekend.

Police at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 7, responded to a parking garage within the 200 block of East Trinity Place.

“The victim, a female who had just arrived at the location, was approached by a male who requested she help him gain entry into the apartment building,” the police report says. “The male suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her belongings and she complied. The suspect then attempted to sexually assault the victim but she fought and the suspect fled from the scene. The victim sustained a minor injury to her head during the fight.”

Police describe the suspect as a “Black male, light complexion, approximately 5’6” and 200 lbs, wearing gloves, a dark-colored heavy jacket, a full face mask and armed with a silver revolver.”

Police are trying to identify the driver / owner of a red Cadillac STS with dark tinted windows and no tag. The vehicle arrived and left the location during the time of the assault.

“If you have any information in this case, please contact Inv. Hensel at 678-553-6687 or mark.hensel@decaturga.com. Additionally, you may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous,” the report from the Police Department says.

