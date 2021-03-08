LOADING

Type to search

Decatur Police seek vehicle possibly connected to robbery, sexual assault

Crime and public safety Decatur

Decatur Police seek vehicle possibly connected to robbery, sexual assault

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 7, 2021
Decatur Police are looking for a red Cadillac possibly connected to a March 7 robbery and sexual assault. Photo provided by Decatur Police
Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that’s possibly connected to a robbery and sexual assault that occurred this weekend.

Police at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 7, responded to a parking garage within the 200 block of East Trinity Place.

“The victim, a female who had just arrived at the location, was approached by a male who requested she help him gain entry into the apartment building,” the police report says. “The male suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her belongings and she complied. The suspect then attempted to sexually assault the victim but she fought and the suspect fled from the scene. The victim sustained a minor injury to her head during the fight.”

Police describe the suspect as a “Black male, light complexion, approximately 5’6” and 200 lbs, wearing gloves, a dark-colored heavy jacket, a full face mask and armed with a silver revolver.”

Police are trying to identify the driver / owner of a red Cadillac STS with dark tinted windows and no tag. The vehicle arrived and left the location during the time of the assault.

“If you have any information in this case, please contact Inv. Hensel at 678-553-6687 or mark.hensel@decaturga.com. Additionally, you may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous,” the report from the Police Department says.

Photo provided by Decatur Police

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus