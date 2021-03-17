Decatur School Board member Jana Johnson-Davis receives servant leadership award

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur School Board member Jana Johnson-Davis on March 16 received the Nikki T. Randall Servant Leadership Award from the Georgia Women’s Legislative Caucus.

The award is in recognition of her work with the Loved Ones, Not Numbers campaign in the fight to remember and honor the lives of Georgians lost to COVID-19.

“Mrs. Johnson-Davis was a teacher at Renfroe Middle School before retiring in 2019 to become the Internship Director for Davis Bozeman Law,” a press release about the award says. “She was elected to the Board of Education for the City Schools of Decatur in 2019. Mrs. Johnson-Davis is a co-founder of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, which was recognized as Hometown Heroes by the city of Decatur in 2020. Jana is also a founding member of the Georgia Coalition 2 Save Lives, where she has led the organization’s Loved Ones, Not Numbers campaign.”

A resolution submitted by State Representative Kim Schofield, 60th District, recognizing Mrs. Johnson-Davis reads in part:

WHEREAS, Jana has tirelessly contacted, communicated with, and provided support for family members across the State of Georgia who have lost love ones to COVID-19 WHEREAS, on August 27, 2020, the GC2SL unveiled the Loved Ones, Not Numbers Memorial Wall at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights which displayed 5,000 broken hearts symbolizing the victims of COVID-19 in Georgia as reminder that those who have died are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, neighbors, and friends WHEREAS, Jana served as the Executive Producer for the Loved Ones, Not Numbers Memorial video that was released on December 31, 2020 to mark the loss of all the Georgia lives due to COVID-19 in 2020 WHEREAS, Jana has continually assisted Georgia legislators in identifying, honoring and acknowledging victims of COVID-19 on a weekly basis, WHEREAS, Jana has also been as a staunch advocate for COVID-19 metrics and plans that ensure the safety of school children, teachers, and staff as a School Board Member for the City Schools of Decatur

“I am honored to receive the Yellow Rose Nikki Randall Servant Leadership Award for my work with the Loved Ones, Not Numbers campaign,” Johnson-Davis said. “It has been my privilege to memorialize Georgia’s victims of COVID-19. The family members left behind have been so generous to share memories of their loved ones through their grief. I accept this award in honor of those families and the legacies that their loved ones have left not only the state of Georgia, but the world.”

