Decatur seeks public comment on strategic plan vision, mission statements

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur wants the public’s input on its vision and mission statements for its strategic plan, the soon-to-be-released recommendations that will guide the city for the next 10 years.

Public review will end Sunday, April 4. To add your comments, click here. The survey will be located on the second row on the right side of the website.

“In the coming months we’ll be rolling out the specific strategies and actions proposed for our next decade,” Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett said in a press release. “So right now we’re setting the stage with a framework for organizing them. And we’re proud of the way that framework grew out of the many community discussions we’ve had since January of 2020.”

Those discussions raised concerns about affordable housing, racial equity and diversity, transportation and climate change.

According to a press release from the city, “Over the next few months, City staff and the consulting team hired to help will draft strategies in keeping with the Vision and Mission Statements. With additional community check-ins along the way, a final draft Plan will be presented for public review this summer.”

To review and comment on the proposed Vision and Mission Statements visit the online survey at the project’s Virtual Activities page.

For more background on the strategic planning process, visit the project website.

