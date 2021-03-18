Decatur Starbucks closure is temporary, city says

Decatur, GA — The Starbucks in downtown Decatur has been closed since December, leading some residents to wonder if this location is closed for good.
The store no longer appears on the company’s store locator for Decatur. Decatur Planning & Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said the city doesn’t think the closure is permanent.
A sign posted on the door of Starbucks Coffee at 133 East Court Square in downtown Decatur says the location is temporarily closed. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“The city is aware that the Downtown Decatur Starbucks location has closed its doors to customers, however based on conversations with the landlord we believe it is temporary,” Threadgill said. “With many office tenants still working remotely, Decatur’s daytime population has decreased dramatically since the start of COVID-19. Many of Decatur’s brick-and-mortar retail businesses rely on both the daytime population and local residents to be successful.”
Threadgill added, “We look forward to Starbucks reopening their doors as office tenants return, but meanwhile there are a few other local establishments serving up a great cup of joe.”