DeKalb Board of Health will transition to new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health on March 2 announced that over the next two weeks people with existing vaccination appointments with the county will get a new appointment confirmation email.

“While the e-mail may raise suspicions of fraudulent activity for some, it is indeed legitimate,” the Board of Health said. “The new e-mail confirmation is part of the transition to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) online vaccine scheduling system called Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS) system.”

Here’s additional information provided by the Health Board:

The Board of Health is one of several health districts in Georgia moving to VRAS. Those seeking vaccine can now visit the Board of Health’s website or access the system via the DPH website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine and click on the “Health Dept Scheduling” icon. VRAS, like the system used to schedule COVID-19 testing, allows users to search for the closest vaccine appointment, based on the user’s ZIP Code and availability. DPH plans to add a Spanish registration option to VRAS later this month. For individuals without computer access, DPH has also commissioned a new vaccine scheduling hotline. The phone number is 888-457-0186. This hotline, which offers assistance in languages other than English, is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and on weekends from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Georgians that have not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine also have the option of pre-registering for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccinegeorgia.com. Even if individuals are not yet eligible, they can sign up and receive updates about eligibility. Vaccine appointments secured through this website will be administered by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS). The closest mega site for DeKalb County residents is at the Delta Flight Museum, located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The GEMA/HS sites are administering Pfizer first and second doses only. For questions about existing vaccination appointments at DeKalb County Board of Health vaccination sites, please call 404-294-3700, Option 1. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

