DeKalb County COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites to delay opening Thursday

DeKalb County COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites to delay opening ThursdayDeKalb Fire Rescue Paramedic Carlos Perez takes a specimen at the DeKalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church in Atlanta, July 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — Due to the severe weather forecast for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, the DeKalb County Board of Health will delay opening its COVID testing and vaccination sites on Thursday, March 18.
Here’s the full announcement from the county Health Board:
DECATUR, Ga. – Due to forecasted inclement weather conditions on Thursday morning, the Board of Health’s centers, COVID-19 testing site in East Atlanta at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church and COVID-19 vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest, will operate on a delayed schedule.
– All health centers will open to the public at noon.
– Hours of operation for the Doraville and Stonecrest COVID-19 vaccination sites will be noon until 5:00 p.m.
– Hours of operation for the Greater Piney Grove COVID-19 testing site will be noon until 4:30 p.m.
Those individuals with testing appointments scheduled are being notified and provided options to reschedule or register for testing at another location, including testing sites in neighboring counties.
For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.