DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosts one day hiring event on March 6

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will host a special one-day Hiring Event at the sheriff’s office on Saturday, March 6, a press release says. Sheriff Melody Maddox is inviting 18 year-olds and other individuals to apply for positions as Detention Officer, Security Technician, and Deputy Sheriff.

WHAT: Sheriff Melody Maddox will be available for interviews on-site from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

WHEN: Saturday, March 6, 2021; 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Administrative Building Lobby

4415 Memorial Drive

Decatur, GA 30032

Note: The WorkSource DeKalb mobile job center will also be on-site to assist with applications and as a source of information about other job opportunities.

