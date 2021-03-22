DeKalb Medical Foundation Board of Directors welcomes new members

Share









Decatur, GA – Three new members are being welcomed to the DeKalb Medical Foundation Board of Directors, a press release announced.

The DeKalb Medical Foundation continues to raise funds to help transform access to quality care in the community through meaningful health care initiatives offered through Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care. These three new members, along with the existing board listed below, have projects on the horizon as they work to support strategic priorities.

The new members of the DeKalb Medical Foundation Board of Directors are:

Michael German Michael German is a principal of Broadview America, LLC. Before retiring from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, he held leadership positions in multiple governmental entities including the US Interagency Council on Homelessness, office of the late Congressman John Lewis, City of Atlanta and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). German earned his bachelor’s degree in history and government from Alabama State University and was a HUD Fellow at Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. A recipient of the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal in citizen services, German’s guiding principle for service to the DeKalb Medical Foundation Board of Trustees is that, “Quality health care should be available to everyone regardless of economic status, race, ethnicity, gender or community.” German and his wife Beverly reside in DeKalb County and are the proud parents of two adult children. David Gevertz David Gevertz, JD, is a trial lawyer in Baker Donelson’s labor and employment group where he is also shareholder and member of the board of directors. Gevertz received his bachelor’s degree from Emory University and his juris doctorate from Harvard School of Law. He joined the DeKalb Medical Foundation Board of Trustees in 2020 and is active on the governance council. Gevertz cites access to care for the underserved and women and infant’s services as his motivation for serving—both his children were delivered at Emory Decatur Hospital. Gevertz met his wife Allyson while attending undergraduate study at Emory and they remain engaged in the DeKalb community. Their children have attended DeKalb County Schools, and Allyson currently serves on the DeKalb County Board of Education. Corie Tewari, MD Corie Noble Tewari, MD, FACP, CHCQM, is a board-certified physician in internal medicine with more than 13 years of experience as a hospitalist. She has practiced at Emory Decatur Hospital for nearly a decade. Tewari received her bachelor’s degree in art history, criticism, and conservation from Emory University in 1996; she completed her doctor of medicine from Mercer University School of Medicine in 2007. When asked why she serves on the DeKalb Medical Foundation Board of Trustees, Tewari states, “I have a passion for serving my community of DeKalb County. My husband and our two young boys live, work and play in this community. It is fulfilling to provide health care to our neighbors and to contribute to a healthy community for us all.” For more information on how to support the DeKalb Medical Foundation, please connect with Elisabeth R. Nark, executive director, DeKalb Medical Foundation​, Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and ​Emory Long-Term Acute Care at elisabeth.nark@emoryhealthcare.org​. DeKalb Medical Foundation Board of Directors include: Olivia V. Evans, Chair; Antonio Burden; Liz Daunt-Samford, Treasurer; Andrew Dixon, MD; Jim D. Forstner; Bryce D. Gartland, MD; Michael German; David E. Gevertz; Matt Hogan, MD; Sofia Khan-Iqbal, MD; Malik R. Karimi; Elisabeth Nark, Executive Director; Davis Stewart; Terri Tenhoor, MD; Corie Tewari, MD; Dan Thompson; Tina-Ann Thompson, MD; and Bob Wilson. Emeritus Members: Dee Keeton; Bob McMahan; and Audrey B. Morgan, MD.

