DeKalb Police arrest man accused of striking firefighter directing traffic

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police have arrested a man accused of striking a DeKalb County firefighter with a Mercedes Benz on Feb. 17.

The firefighter was directing traffic on Covington Highway near Midway Road around 5 p.m. when he was hit by a black four-door Mercedes Benz with chrome effects on the front bender.

An incident report provided by police gives more details about what happened.

The victim was working a car crash at the scene when the Mercdes attempted to drive through the scene. The firefighter attempted to get the driver’s attention but the driver’s music was too loud. As the firefighter was trying to get the man’s attention, the driver revved up his engine. He accelerated and hit the firefighter in the right leg.

A witness saw the incident while loading a patient onto a stretcher. The firefighter complained of back and right hip pain and was transported to the hospital.

After the Police Department shared the suspect’s picture on social media, they received a tip that led to an arrest.

“Last night, we announced on social media that the suspect was identified and arrested last night,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “Someone noticed him on our Facebook page and notified our detectives, which led to him quick arrest. His name is Deforest Denson, 67.”