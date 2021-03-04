LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb Police investigating armed robbery in Oak Grove

Crime and public safety Metro ATL

DeKalb Police investigating armed robbery in Oak Grove

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 4, 2021
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo obtained via Wikimedia Commons
Share

Greater Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on March 3 in the Oak Grove community.

The robbery occurred at 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Oakgrove Heights in greater Decatur. Police said the victims, a mother and a daughter, were unloading their vehicle when they were approached by a man with a gun.

“The suspect took the victim’s purse from the trunk of her vehicle and fled on foot,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “We have not identified the suspect, but he was seen driving an all-black truck and is described as a Black male in his 30s. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants. If anyone has info, they’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or detectives at 770 724-7780.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus