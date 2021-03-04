DeKalb Police investigating armed robbery in Oak Grove

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on March 3 in the Oak Grove community.

The robbery occurred at 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Oakgrove Heights in greater Decatur. Police said the victims, a mother and a daughter, were unloading their vehicle when they were approached by a man with a gun.

“The suspect took the victim’s purse from the trunk of her vehicle and fled on foot,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “We have not identified the suspect, but he was seen driving an all-black truck and is described as a Black male in his 30s. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants. If anyone has info, they’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or detectives at 770 724-7780.”

