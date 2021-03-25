Easter for Grownups at Heck.house

Share









Break out your silliest clothes and craziest hats and hop on down to Easter for Grown-ups at Heck.house! Saturday April 3rd, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bring your inner child, but leave the little ones at home. This is an R-rated outdoor show hosted by the lovely Gunza Blazin and featuring the following performers:

– The Flying Seraphim (aerial silk performers)

– InJest Puppets (puppetry)

– St. Mīkal the Mediocre (magician)

– Roxy Redd (trans queen)

– Yeme Jeaneé (burlesque dancer)

The Show will begin at 8:30 following the 7:30 COSTUME contest! (Sign up before 7:30 to participate for prizes!) This is a BYOB and food event.

General admission is $10, and you can bring your own chairs and blankets.(Show projected onto a big screen, so there are no bad seats!)

There are also several VIP tables at varying prices available for those who are comfortable sitting together. Masks required when walking around.

Postponed if inclement weather, determination made by 1 p.m. day of show. Please email Paula with any questions: fatdeaf1@heck.house.

To buy tickets, click here.