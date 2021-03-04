Emory Cinematheque showcases six films of radical filmmakers never screened in Atlanta

Share









By Summer Evans, WABE

Atlanta, GA — The new virtual film series from Emory Cinematheque explores generations of filmmakers who advance the medium in radical ways. The online screenings are offered free to the public. “New Cinematic Directions” features six films curated by Emory’s honors student Evan Amaral. He, along with Emory film and media studies professor Matthew Bernstein, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to discuss the selections.

“As a department, we’re very committed to the exhibition of films, whether they’re classics or, as Evan has selected, films that never played in Atlanta,” said Bernstein. The film series runs through March 19, with open Zoom conversations after each screening in the series.

Featured Films:

– The centerpiece of the festival is a four-film mini-retrospective of Angolan filmmaker Sarah Maldoror. She was the first woman of African descent to write and direct a feature film. Her four works shown at the festival are: “MONANGAMBÉE” (1969), “A DESSERT FOR CONSTANCE” (1980), “LÉON G. DAMAS” (1994), and “EIA POUR CÉSAIRE” (2008). 6. Sadly, Maldoror passed away from Covid-19 last year. Her daughter Annouchka de Andrade will be joining Emory Cinematheque for presentations on her mother’s works in her place. Maldoror’s films will all be screened March 10-12.

– Dominga Sotomayor’s TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG (2018) screened March 1 & 2

– Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH(2019) screened March 3 & 4

– Pedro Costa’s VITALINA VARELA (2019) screened March 7 & 8

– Khalik Allah’s BLACK MOTHER (2018) screened March 14 & 15

– Ephraim Asili’s THE INHERITANCE (2020) screened March 17 & 18

This story was provided by WABE.

