LOADING

Type to search

First Baptist Decatur to hold concert commemorating a year of loss and a future of hope

Decatur

First Baptist Decatur to hold concert commemorating a year of loss and a future of hope

Decaturish.com Mar 12, 2021
The First Baptist Church of Decatur. Photo by Dan Whisenhunt.
Share

Decatur, GA – This Saturday, March 13, at noon, the carillon of the First Baptist Decatur will chime the hour and then begin a series of five meditative hymns for COVID-19 victims, a press release says.

The playing of each hymn will be separated by five additional chimes in memory of the over 500,000 Americans who have died because of COVID-19.

The hymns will be “O God Our Help in Ages Past,” “Amazing Grace,” “It Is Well With My Soul,: “How Great Thou Art,” “Abide with Me.” The event will conclude with “Let There Be Peace On Earth.”

The congregation hopes this will offer both solace during a solemn remembrance, and inspiration for our moving forward together in peace.

First Baptist is located at 308 Clairemont Ave, Decatur, GA 30030. The church’s website says, “[First Baptist Church Decatur] is a vibrant, progressive, welcoming and affirming community of faith located in the heart of Decatur, GA. It’s our hope that your story intersects with our story at FBCD, and that with God’s help, we might write something new and meaningful together!”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus