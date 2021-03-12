First Baptist Decatur to hold concert commemorating a year of loss and a future of hope

Share









Decatur, GA – This Saturday, March 13, at noon, the carillon of the First Baptist Decatur will chime the hour and then begin a series of five meditative hymns for COVID-19 victims, a press release says.

The playing of each hymn will be separated by five additional chimes in memory of the over 500,000 Americans who have died because of COVID-19.

The hymns will be “O God Our Help in Ages Past,” “Amazing Grace,” “It Is Well With My Soul,: “How Great Thou Art,” “Abide with Me.” The event will conclude with “Let There Be Peace On Earth.”

The congregation hopes this will offer both solace during a solemn remembrance, and inspiration for our moving forward together in peace.

First Baptist is located at 308 Clairemont Ave, Decatur, GA 30030. The church’s website says, “[First Baptist Church Decatur] is a vibrant, progressive, welcoming and affirming community of faith located in the heart of Decatur, GA. It’s our hope that your story intersects with our story at FBCD, and that with God’s help, we might write something new and meaningful together!”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.