Georgia Hemp Company opens location at Suburban Plaza shopping center

Greater Decatur, GA — The Georgia Hemp Company recently opened a store at 1524 Church Street in greater Decatur, GA.

The store celebrated its opening with free samples and a sale. It offers hemp, CBD and Delta-8 products. According to the New York Times, Delta-8-THC is extracted from hemp. The Delta-8 product produces a high that’s similar but chemically different from the high produced in the cannabis that’s legal for recreational use in other parts of the country.

“Under federal law, psychoactive Delta 9 is explicitly outlawed,” the New York Times reported. “But Delta-8-THC from hemp is not, a loophole that some entrepreneurs say allows them to sell it in many states where hemp possession is legal.”

According to Potguide.com, “A good way to think about it generally is something like the ‘Weed Light’: many of the effects and benefits of delta-9, though toned down a few steps. It is still euphoric and stimulates appetite. It can energize or relax the consumer depending on the larger terpene and cannabinoid profile, similar to delta-9. And yes, it can induce some of the typical heady, psychoactive experience.”

Georgia Hemp Company isn’t the only company in the area offering Delta-8 products. The Rose and Hemp in Stone Mountain also offers Delta-8 flower and gummies. Disclosure. Rose and Hemp is a supporter of Decaturish.com.

The Georgia Hemp Company was co-founded by former 790 the Zone and Moe’s Southwest Grill Marketing executive Joe Salome and entrepreneur and water conservation advocate Ryan Dills.

According to a press release “they have nearly two decades of combined experience crafting and delivering high-quality cannabis & hemp products on both a local and national scale. The first location opened in Sandy Springs in 2018. Salome and Dills knew they were ready to give more people the option to experience what CBD can do for their body.”

Salome called Decatur an ideal location for its newest store.

“We knew Decatur was the perfect place for our next store due to all the growth and vibe of the city.” Salome said in the press release. “We are excited to offer Georgia’s finest CBD to the eastside of Atlanta and serve Dekalb County, Stone Mountain, Tucker and McDonough.”

