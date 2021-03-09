Georgia Power upgrading grid in East Lake to reduce outages

Share









By Patrick Saunders, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Georgia Power is initiating a project to upgrade and improve the reliability of the power grid in East Lake starting in May.

The project will involve moving some existing power lines underground and installing new transformers. Georgia Power representatives briefed the East Lake Neighborhood Community Association about the project at the group’s monthly meeting on Monday.

“We know that with everyone working from home, having reliable power is important now more than ever,” said Shelby Bice, Georgia Power’s grid investment communication lead.

It’s part of the company’s $1.3 billion effort to upgrade the power grid in metro Atlanta and parts of Northwest Georgia. The East Lake portion of the project will occur on East Lake Drive, Memorial Drive, Hosea L. Williams Drive and Alston Drive. Project completion is scheduled for March 2022.

Georgia Power will be sending postcards and dropping off door hangers in the area with updates on the project. The project should not be too intrusive on residents, according to Bice.

“Some of our work might require some limited power outages, but if your home will be affected by a power outage, crews will knock on your door to let you know how long it will be out,” she said.

In other news from the ELNCA meeting:

– East View Cemetery’s next community workday is March 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will pick up branches and trash, clean off the drain grates by the main entrance and remove vines from fences. East View Cemetery will also host a plant sale on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go to https://www.facebook.com/eastviewcemetery for updates as they become available.

– ELNCA is looking for volunteers to join them for a cleanup of Doolittle Creek in East Lake Park on March 20. Tools, boots and gloves will be available, but volunteers are asked to bring their own if available. Cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. and continue till dark, but ELNCA is asking for volunteers for as little or long as they are available, according to Rick Baldwin. “We’re going to do some shoveling on some of the choke points on the creek,” he said. “We did some last year and it looked great.” The second phase of the cleanup will take place at a later date and include updating the pavilions, picnic tables and benches. “2021 is the year of East Lake Park,” Baldwin said.

– An Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for March 27 at East View Cemetery on 4th.

“We just got approval for a venue and we’re still working on the details,” said Sara Patterson, chair of the Fundraising and Events Committee.

Organizers are hoping to have three activities: a scavenger hunt, a craft activity and a candy chute.

“We’re really excited,” Patterson said. “We wanted to come up with something COVID-safe and also festive.” The final details and the time will be announced shortly.

– The ELNCA is working on hosting two Wind Down Wednesday events in May that will feature live acoustic music in East Lake Park on Memorial Drive. There will be proper social distancing with people spread out on different blankets throughout the park, according to organizers.

“People usually bring a blanket or chairs and some snacks, or some people bring dinner,” said Lisa Walker. Any future events will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re trying to ramp up the social fundraising and also philanthropic activities, so you’ll hear more in the coming months.”

