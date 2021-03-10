Georgia to expand vaccine eligibility beginning March 15

Georgia to expand vaccine eligibility beginning March 15DeKalb County Board of Health R.N. Grace Burton (r) administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Environmental Health Specialist Hannah Campbell at the T. O. Vinson Health Center Auditorium on Winn Way in Decatur on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — COVID-19 vaccines will become available to more Georgians beginning March 15, according to a press release from the office of Governor Brian Kemp. On March 15, vaccination criteria will expand to include Georgians aged 55 and older and individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions. Provided supply allows, vaccine eligibility is expected to open to all adults beginning in April.
According to the Department of Public Health website, the following populations will be eligible beginning March 15 for COVID vaccination in Georgia:
– Adults aged 55 and over
– Individuals with disabilities
According to the Department of Public Health, “This expansion now includes disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury), a disability due to a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, or a disability due to illness such as ALS or multiple sclerosis.”
– Individuals aged 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 16 and older.
Conditions include:
Asthma
Cancer
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Kidney Disease
COPD
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes
Hypertension
Heart Conditions
Immunocompromised State
Liver Disease
Neurologic Conditions
Overweight and Obesity (BMI greater than 25)
Pregnancy
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Adding Georgians over the age of 55 and those at high risk to COVID-19 will make vaccines available to categories that account for 92% of deaths due to COVID-19 in Georgia.
Over the past 30 days, the state has administered over one million vaccines, and on March 17, a total of nine state mass vaccination sites will be operational. Georgia has notably lagged in COVID-19 vaccination so far in relation to other states. To register for a vaccine at one of these sites, visit MyVaccineGeorgia.com.