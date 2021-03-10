LOADING

Historian Mark Pifer to appear on March 10 Decaturish Twitch Show

Historian Mark Pifer to appear on March 10 Decaturish Twitch Show

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 10, 2021
Decatur, GA — Historian Mark Pifer is publishing a series of books about the history of Atlanta and will talk about his work on the March 10 edition of the Decaturish Twitch show.

Local historian Laurel Wilson will also be moderating the discussion. The show begins at 6 p.m.

To watch the March 10 episode click here.

To watch the March 10 episode click here.

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

Pifer is also the author of “Native Decatur” a book that examines the prehistory of the city.

We’ll see you March 10 at 6 p.m.

