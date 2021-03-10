Historian Mark Pifer to appear on March 10 Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — Historian Mark Pifer is publishing a series of books about the history of Atlanta and will talk about his work on the March 10 edition of the Decaturish Twitch show.

Local historian Laurel Wilson will also be moderating the discussion. The show begins at 6 p.m.

To watch the March 10 episode click here.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

Pifer is also the author of “Native Decatur” a book that examines the prehistory of the city.

We’ll see you March 10 at 6 p.m.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.