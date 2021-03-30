LOADING

'Just Beyond' TV show spotted filming in Decatur

'Just Beyond' TV show spotted filming in Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 30, 2021
The boundaries of the city of Decatur. Source: Google Maps
Decatur, GA — The TV series "Just Beyond," which will air on Disney+, wrapped filming in Decatur this week.

According to a Deadline from May 2020, "Disney+ has given an eight-episode series order to Just Beyond, a horror/comedy anthology from writer Seth Grahame-Smith and 20th Century Fox Television, part of Disney TV Studios. It is based on the bestselling BOOM! Studios graphic novel series from iconic children's writer R.L. Stine (Goosebumps)."

To read the full article, click here.

According to a reader, film crews were spotted on Third Avenue and around East Lake Drive, as well as Agnes Scott College.

Decatur continues to be a popular filming destination. Other projects that were filmed in Decatur include HBO's "Watchmen" series and the Marvel series "Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

