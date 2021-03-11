Kirkwood power grid upgrades to be completed by fall

Share









By Patrick Saunders, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Kirkwood residents should have fewer and shorter power outages thanks to a project underway to upgrade the neighborhood’s grid.

The project, which involves moving some existing power lines underground and installing new transformers, began last June and Georgia Power officials plan to finish by October.

“Reliable power is a necessity, and this project is aimed at increasing reliability,” said Shelby Bice, Georgia Power’s grid investment communication lead.

Officials from the company briefed the Kirkwood Neighbors Organization about the project at the group’s monthly meeting on Wednesday. The upgrades are taking place on DeKalb Avenue, Howard Street, Norwood Avenue, Delano Drive, Kirkwood Road, College Avenue, Ridgedale Road and Rockyford Road.

It’s part of the company’s $1.3 billion effort to upgrade the power grid in metro Atlanta and parts of Northwest Georgia. Georgia Power officials briefed an East Lake neighborhood group about its work in the area on Monday.

Power outages should be limited during the project, and most utility poles will remain in place after it’s complete.

In other news from Wednesday’s KNO meeting, a new organization has been created to restore, revitalize and protect the Intrenchment Creek watershed in DeKalb County. The Intrenchment Creek Community Stewardship Council was founded late last year.

“This group is charged with putting structure and process together for this mission,” said ICCSC representative Audrey Leous.

The group aims to push for policies that stop flooding and environmental degradation caused by development, make the watershed and the city of Atlanta better prepared for the effects of climate change, and address how stormwater management affects the displacement of vulnerable communities.

The ICCSC holds its next bi-monthly meeting on March 27. The group is currently recruiting volunteers.

Other highlights from the KNO meeting:

– The Atlanta City Council approved an additional $15 million for rental and utility assistance, according to Councilmember Natalyn Archibong. “We know there are a lot of people who have had a reduction in income and are unable to pay their rent, so this is a resource coming online April 1,” she said. The assistance is being administered through United Way, and applications may come from tenants or landlords.

– Kirkwood is “one of our safest communities” in the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 6, according to Lt. Floyd. “As it pertains to crime, things are relatively slow,” he said. “Things are looking very good as it pertains to burglaries and auto thefts in the Kirkwood community.”

– KNO approved three zoning requests on Wednesday. One reduces a backyard setback from 15 feet to five feet in order to build a new dwelling unit at a single-family home at 81 Clay Street. Another granted a special use permit for a daycare and afterschool program at 66 Howard Street. The final one granted a special exception to exceed the maximum height of a fence in the front yard at 2150 Ridgedale Road from four feet to six feet.

– The Jackson High School PTA is holding a virtual meeting on March 18 at 6 p.m. Toomer Elementary School is holding a prospective-parent meeting on Zoom on March 18 at 7 p.m. Details for both events can be found on the schools’ Facebook pages.

https://www.facebook.com/mhjhs/

https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofToomerElementary/

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.