Make Your Own Treats for Cats and Dogs

With everything we know today about mass-produced pet food, it’s no wonder that so many people are turning to homemade goodies as treats. Whether you’re the guardian of a cat or a dog, you want to know your pampered pet has only the best. It can be easier than you think to make treats at home. Here are some simple recipes you can try for your pets.

Pumpkin Peanut Butter Biscuits for Dogs

Dogs love peanut butter. A simple recipe with four ingredients, including the addition of healthy pumpkin, will be a wonderful treat for your pooch. This one comes from Damn Delicious and is dog tested for quality.

Ingredients:

– 2/3 cup pumpkin puree

– ¼ cup peanut butter

– 2 large eggs

– 3 cups whole wheat flour

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Beat the pumpkin puree, peanut butter, and eggs until completely combined. Add 2 and ½ cups of flour gradually. Continue to add the remaining flour until the dough is no longer sticky. Knead the dough on a floured surface and roll to ¼ inch. Cut out shapes with cookie cutters. A bone is a cute shape for dogs, but you can use any cutters you have.

Bake until the edges are golden brown, about 25 minutes. Cool completely before giving them as treats.

Wheat-Free Pumpkin Sweet Potato Dog Biscuits

If you’re feeding your pup a wheat-free diet, don’t worry – we have you covered by this recipe from Lexi’s Clean Kitchen.

Ingredients:

– 1 ½ cup coconut flour

– ½ cup peanut butter

– 4 eggs

– ½ cup coconut oil

– 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sweet potato puree

If you don’t have sweet potato puree you can also use pumpkin or applesauce. Combine the ingredients as you did above. Roll and cut the dough. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

Salmon Bites for Cats

Cats, unlike dogs, are obligate carnivores. That means they get all their nutrition from meat. The best homemade treats will give them the meaty flavor they crave. The Cookie Rookie gives us this three-ingredient cat treat.

Ingredients:

– 10 ounces canned salmon undrained

– 1 egg

– 2 cups whole wheat flour

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Use a food processor to finely chop the salmon. Mix the ingredients until combined. Roll the dough to a quarter-inch thick and use a small cookie cutter or your knife to cut out cat-treat-sized shapes. Bake for 20 minutes until crunchy.

Wheat-Free Chicken and Cranberry Cat Treats

The blog All Roads Lead to the Kitchen gives us a meaty wheat-free alternative for your kitty.

Ingredients:

– 1 heaping cup of rolled oats

– 2 tablespoons unsweetened dried cranberries

– 4 ounces cooked plain chicken chopped finely

– 2 tablespoons plus ½ teaspoon olive oil

– 1 large egg

– (Optional) tablespoon dried catnip

Put the oats in your food processor to create a flour-like consistency. Add cranberries to chop finely. Pulse remaining ingredients until incorporated.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Scoop out ¼ teaspoon-sized portions on a baking sheet. Roll these into balls and press flat for baking. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes until dry and crunchy.

These recipes are simple enough to make with your kids and will be extra-special healthy treats for your pets. These can even make fun gifts for your pet-loving, hard-to-buy-for friends.

If your pet has any dietary restrictions, please check with your vet before adding new food.

