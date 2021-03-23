LOADING

Michelle Malone will perform at Callanwolde Spring Concerts on March 26

Decaturish.com Mar 23, 2021
Michelle Malone. Photo provided to Decaturish
Atlanta, GA — Michelle Malone will perform in Atlanta at Callanwolde for their Spring Concert Series on March 26, a press release says. The show starts at 7p.m. and tickets can be bought here.

A singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer whose music is informed by blues, roadhouse rock & roll and Georgia soul, Malone’s stunning and stirring latest album Slings and Arrows pushes the parameters further. It’s upbeat, defiant, and jubilant, flush with the raw energy and emotion that’s always been a part of her signature sound all while nudging her deeper into some personal new territory she hasn’t explored before.

Malone deals with issues that have been burned into her psyche and affected her deeply. These songs speak to desire and disappointment, optimism and awareness, all with a driving and fiery conviction.

“It wasn’t planned that way”, she insists, “but inevitably, that’s how the album evolved.”

