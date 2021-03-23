Michelle Malone will perform at Callanwolde Spring Concerts on March 26

Share









Atlanta, GA — Michelle Malone will perform in Atlanta at Callanwolde for their Spring Concert Series on March 26, a press release says. The show starts at 7p.m. and tickets can be bought here.

A singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer whose music is informed by blues, roadhouse rock & roll and Georgia soul, Malone’s stunning and stirring latest album Slings and Arrows pushes the parameters further. It’s upbeat, defiant, and jubilant, flush with the raw energy and emotion that’s always been a part of her signature sound all while nudging her deeper into some personal new territory she hasn’t explored before.

Malone deals with issues that have been burned into her psyche and affected her deeply. These songs speak to desire and disappointment, optimism and awareness, all with a driving and fiery conviction.

“It wasn’t planned that way”, she insists, “but inevitably, that’s how the album evolved.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.