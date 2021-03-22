(PHOTOS) Activists call for removal of ‘Indian War’ cannon during ‘Decolonize Decatur Day’ event

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights on Saturday, March 20, continued its call for DeKalb County to remove the ‘Indian War’ cannon from the Decatur Square during a “Decolonize Decatur Day’ press conference.

The cannon was put in place in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Fonta High, Co-Chair, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and Co-Chair, Decolonize Decatur Committee spoke along with student organizers from Decatur High School and local historians and clergy.

“This land that we are standing on, it belonged to the Muskogee (Creek) Nation and we occupy this land unjustly and it’s a privilege for us to be on this land. This cannon from 1836 was used to drive off the Muskogee people from this land,” High said during the press conference. “Not only did it drive off the Muskogee (Creek) people, but genocide was committed against them. Many died on the Trail of Tears and the country and this county owes the group of people known as the Muskogee (Creek). Many kids can be seen playing on this cannon which seems harmless, but this cannon is a weapon of war and it symbolized white supremacy.”

In December, the Decatur City Commission unanimously adopted a resolution presented to them by Decatur High School students calling for the cannon’s removal and on Jan. 26 DeKalb County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to create a memorial to the late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis to replace the Confederate monument on the Decatur Square that came down June 18, 2020.

High said, “Progress has happened. We were able to remove the Lost Cause Confederate monument the eve of Juneteenth last year, but progress needs to continue to move forward. What’s problematic for us at Beacon Hill is that this cannon is in direct contradiction to what John Lewis stood for and they both can’t stand on the same land in the same proximity of one another. Before that gets erected this cannon needs to go.

“You can’t compromise with white supremacy and this idea of us trying to be neutral. I think there’s no neutrality. When you remain neutral you don’t make a choice. People end up dying. You have to confront white supremacy head on.”

High asked people to email DeKalb Commissioners on March 23 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and in a page or less demand removal of the genocide cannon.

