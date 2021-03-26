(PHOTOS) DeKalb Pediatric Center holds vaccine clinic

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Back in December, DeKalb Pediatric Center applied to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider. They were approved but couldn’t get the vaccine.

“I tried everything I could to get vaccine, but they weren’t giving vaccine to pediatric practices. I was patient,” said Dr. Jane Wilkov.

The DeKalb Pediatric Center is located at 350 Winn Way, Decatur, GA 30030. The vaccine currently is available to everyone age 16 and older.

The center received its first supply of 1,170 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on March 19 and began administering vaccines on March 20.

“You have to be able to commit to using 1,170 doses in a two-week period, which is a lot of doses,” said Dr. Wilkov during a vaccine clinic held at the center on March 25. “We took on that challenge and we didn’t say a word because we had to get good at it and somehow word of mouth spread like wildfire. We didn’t even put it on our website or Facebook. We wanted to just make sure we could do it. We reinvented the wheel about four times since last Saturday. We got the vaccine Friday afternoon and had all the staff come on a Saturday when were normally closed so we could sort of practice without other patients here. We gave about 200 doses that morning literally from word of mouth.”

Dr. Wilkov said she expects the initial 1,170 doses will be used up by Friday, March 26.

Another shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is coming and Dr. Wilkov said DeKalb Pediatric Center will be hosting a Community Day on March 31, 2021.

“We decided to open it up to the community. Our 16-year-old patients are coming big time,” Wilkov said. “The word got out on their social network and of course we had a lot of calls from the community. Our motivation for doing this was to do something we thought could help our patients and the community at large. We really believe in the vaccine and wanted to do our share in this pandemic and do what we can as pediatricians. It has been a hard long year, so it’s a real feel good to us and to our patients that we can do something that is positive. From 8:30 in the morning till probably 6;30 at night we are going to try to vaccinate as many people as we can including a block of time for Decatur High School.”

Dr. Wilkov said people should visit https://dekalbpeds.com for vaccine information.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.