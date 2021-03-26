(PHOTOS) Voters protest Senate Bill 202, Georgia’s new voter suppression law

Atlanta, GA — On Thursday March 25, 2021, demonstrators and activists gathered at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol to protest for voting rights and against Senate Bill 202 that will make significant changes to Georgia election law.
Atlanta NAACP Attorney Gerald Griggs, one of the organizers said, “We’ve been out here for 22 straight days protecting the vote. We are here ahead of the vote on Senate Bill 202 to send a message with our organizers from around the state that we cannot allow a roll back in our voting rights.
“I think its drastically important that people understand that the same battle our that ancestors, Dr. King and John Lewis were fighting we will continue that fight and we will mobilize voters. We’re hopeful that our elected officials will hear our voices and the corporate community will join this fight, but if not, we will continue to protest and we will take all legal measures necessary to protect the vote.”
Later in the day Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB 202 into law behind closed doors at the Georgia State Capitol Building.
A man holds a sign up to traffic during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Organizer and activist Shenita Binns (center) holds a sign during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. “I’m here with my fellow organizers and activists and we are here to protect the Georgia vote,” she said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Attorney Gerald Griggs with Atlanta NAACP addresses a crowd of around a hundred demonstrators during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Justice for Georgia activist and organizer Porsche Miller, also known as Queen, leads a ‘Protect the Vote’ call and response during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Deborah Scott (l) from Georgia STAND-UP gives a speech during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. “This is not the end. It’s the beginning.” Scott said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Demonstrators hold signs during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tia Jackson holds a sign during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ann White holds signs during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Organizers, activists and demonstrators take part in a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Organizers, activists and demonstrators take part in a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Democratic State Representative Viola Davis, House District 87, on right, speaks during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Organizers, activists and demonstrators take part in a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta NAACP President Richard Rose, with bullhorn, speaks during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. “We are not going back to Jim Crow,” said Rose. “We must raise our voices because silence is consent. We will not be silenced. We are not going back.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Organizers, activists and demonstrators took part in a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rev. Daniel Thomas (front left), and Bishop Reginald Jackson (front right), Presiding Prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church are joined by other faith leaders during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Democratic State Representatives (l-r) Kim Schofield, Viola Davis and Sandra Scott join demonstrators and activists during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Democratic State Representatives (l-r) Kim Schofield, Viola Davis and Sandra Scott, speaking to the crowd, join demonstrators and activists during a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Organizers, activists and demonstrators take part in a voting rights protest at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
