(PHOTOS) Voters protest Senate Bill 202, Georgia’s new voter suppression law

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — On Thursday March 25, 2021, demonstrators and activists gathered at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol to protest for voting rights and against Senate Bill 202 that will make significant changes to Georgia election law.

Atlanta NAACP Attorney Gerald Griggs, one of the organizers said, “We’ve been out here for 22 straight days protecting the vote. We are here ahead of the vote on Senate Bill 202 to send a message with our organizers from around the state that we cannot allow a roll back in our voting rights.

“I think its drastically important that people understand that the same battle our that ancestors, Dr. King and John Lewis were fighting we will continue that fight and we will mobilize voters. We’re hopeful that our elected officials will hear our voices and the corporate community will join this fight, but if not, we will continue to protest and we will take all legal measures necessary to protect the vote.”

Later in the day Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB 202 into law behind closed doors at the Georgia State Capitol Building.

