Poco Loco to open brick and mortar location on College Avenue

By Sara Amis, contributor

Decatur, GA — Poco Loco ATL has been operating as a pop-up in the Lake Claire neighborhood for the last year, offering fresh breakfast burritos along with sides and frozen burritos to heat up at home. Owner Nick Melvin has signed a lease for the old Dish Dive location at 2233 College Avenue, near the East Lake MARTA station. He plans to open with an expanded menu next month.

“It’ll be a slow opening,” said owner Nick Melvin. He said he planned to be open from 7 or 8 in the morning until 2 pm. The restaurant will be take out only, although Melvin said he planned to put a couple of picnic tables outside.

Melvin had been working with Fox Brothers since he left Venkman’s in 2017. Like a lot of people, as the pandemic got going Melvin found himself with some time on his hands. He decided that making burritos as a pop-up was the way to balance the urge to feed people with his other job of looking after his sons.

Last week’s popup menu included a vegetable burrito with macha roasted mushrooms and corn, poblano peppers, sweet potatoes, and eggs with cilantro crema and cheese. The frozen burrito was “Yucatan roasted” pork shoulder, habanero honey black beans, sweet pickled jalapenos, and jasmine rice. The mix of vegetables from the breakfast burrito, pork shoulder, and black beans were all available à la carte, along with salsa and pickled onions. Tortillas are hand made.

If you can’t wait until the store is open, Melvin is still selling burritos every week via the Poco Loco ATL Facebook page and Instagram @pocolocoatl. Menus for the week are released at 11 a.m. every Wednesday, and you can order for pickup on the following Saturday morning between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. although…fair warning…they sell out quickly.

