Report: All Georgians age 16 and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine starting March 25

Report: All Georgians age 16 and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine starting March 25DeKalb County Board of Health R.N. Sheila Alexander administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Nurse Care Coordinator Yolanda Bell at the T. O. Vinson Health Center Auditorium on Winn Way in Decatur on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta, GA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that all Georgians age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, March 25, according to WSB-TV.
“Kemp said out of the 50 states, Georgia has been shipped the second fewest amount of vaccines per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC website,” WSB-TV reported. “The state received 450,000 vaccines, including both first and second doses, this week and expects an increase in Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson next week.”
To read the full story, click here.
Currently, the vaccine is eligible to the following groups:
– Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)
– Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
– Adults aged 55 and over
– Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders
– Judges and court staff
– Educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs)
– Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers
– Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications
– Individuals with disabilities
– Individuals aged 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 16 and older.
So far, the state has administered 3.2 million vaccines. To schedule a vaccine visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/ or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site to find a vaccination site.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.