Report: All Georgians age 16 and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine starting March 25

Atlanta, GA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that all Georgians age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, March 25, according to WSB-TV.

“Kemp said out of the 50 states, Georgia has been shipped the second fewest amount of vaccines per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC website,” WSB-TV reported. “The state received 450,000 vaccines, including both first and second doses, this week and expects an increase in Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson next week.”

Currently, the vaccine is eligible to the following groups:

– Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.) – Residents and staff of long-term care facilities – Adults aged 55 and over – Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders – Judges and court staff – Educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs) – Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers – Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications – Individuals with disabilities – Individuals aged 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 16 and older.

So far, the state has administered 3.2 million vaccines. To schedule a vaccine visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/ or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site to find a vaccination site.

