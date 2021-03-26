Rock band Sister Hazel playing show in Avondale Estates

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Alternative rock group Sister Hazel will play a show in Avondale Estates on Thursday, April 22.

The concert will be held at 37 Main, located at 106 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates, GA 30002.

“Fans can expect a high energy show with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs like ‘When Love Takes Hold’ and ‘You Won’t See Me Again,’ as well as popular fan favorites like, ‘All For You.’ The show is at 7pm and tickets start at $150 per table,” the press release for the event says. “For additional information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ sister-hazel-tickets- 142550780221. This event date is subject to State of Georgia and local government guidelines for helping the community stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A spokesperson for the group said, “The band is SUPER excited to finally get to play for fans again! They just released their new single ‘When Love Takes Hold,’ but I’m sure you will remember them from their 90’s chart-topping hit, ‘All for You.'”

For more information on Sister Hazel visit http://www.sisterhazel.com. Follow Sister Hazel @SisterHazelBand, Instagram/sisterhazelband and Facebook.com/SisterHazel. **Add @SisterHazelBand to your Spotify and Pandora Playlists!

Here’s additional information about the band:

Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song “All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have most recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled Elements, that includes a bonus seventh track that continued throughout the series. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding “The Rock Boat” and annually hosts events like the “Hazelnut Hang,” and “Camp Hazelnut” that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with “Lyrics For Life.” Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.

