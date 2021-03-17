(UPDATE) Severe weather forces Decatur, Atlanta, DeKalb County schools to go virtual on March 18

LOADING

Kirkwood and East Lake

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 17, 2021
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring. Photo obtained via Atlanta Public Schools
Atlanta, GA — In anticipation of the severe weather forecast for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, Atlanta Public Schools has decided to cancel in-person learning on March 18.

Here’s the full announcement from Atlanta Public Schools:

ATLANTA – Due to the anticipated inclement weather overnight and in the morning, including the potential for heavy rains, damaging winds, and tornadoes, Atlanta Public Schools will observe virtual teaching and learning on Thursday, March 18.

All students, teachers, and staff will work remotely tomorrow, including all District Office staff, except for essential operations staff who should report to work at 10 a.m. All after-school activities, including athletics, are canceled tomorrow.

We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and continue to encourage everyone to exercise caution when traveling throughout the metro area.

About Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 51,000 students across 87 schools and five programs. The District is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 64 traditional schools, 19 charter schools, six partner schools, two alternative schools and five alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, follow us on social media – Twitter (@apsupdate), Facebook (Atlanta Public Schools), and Instagram (apsupdate) – or visit us online at www.atlantapublicschools.us.

DeKalb County Schools made a similar announcement on Wednesday evening.

Cheryl Watson-Harris

Due to the weather forecast and out of an abundance of caution, all DeKalb County School District schools will be closed on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Students will learn remotely, and staff will report at 10a.m. For more information, please visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org.

City Schools of Decatur students also will be learning virtually on March 18. A message is being sent to parents with additional information.

City Schools of Decatur Superintendent David Dude. Image obtained from City Schools of Decatur

