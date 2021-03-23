Stormwater, zoning code rewrite on the March 24 Avondale City Commission agenda

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will hold a regular meeting and work session on March 24.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be conducted via Zoom. Here are the access instructions:

Here are the items of note on the work session agenda:

– A discussion about the Storm Water Priority Plan and fees.

According to the agenda, “The recently-completed Stormwater Priority Plan (also called the Stormwater Master Plan) included estimated costs for short-term capital and operating needs, as well as outlining longer-term needs. The [Board of Mayor and Commissioners] will discuss the optimal time frame for completing short and long-term projects and the fee level necessary to fund the outlined needs within that time frame. This fee will also need to be set by resolution and forwarded to DeKalb County.”

– A zoning code rewrite.

The agenda says, “This is a continuing conversation about the rewrite to offer updates and field questions from the BOMC. The BOMC will be discussing recommended changes to the code offered by staff since the last draft update.”

– A proposal for a tree inventory.

“Per a recommendation in Landscape Maintenance Plan that Davey Resource Group just completed for the city, staff has received two proposals to conduct an inventory of Avondale’s trees,” the agenda says.

To see the regular meeting agenda, click here.

To see the work session agenda, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.