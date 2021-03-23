Synchronicity Theatre announces 2021 virtual ‘Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon’

Share









Atlanta, GA – Synchronicity Theatre will host a virtual panel discussion for the 2021 Virtual Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon on Friday, April 30, from 12 p.m. —1:30 p.m., followed by 30 minutes of small group networking time, a press release says.

The event is free, but registration is required. There will be an option to have lunch by community partner MetroFresh with a personal bottle of prosecco from Ansley Wine Merchants delivered to your door for $35. Registration and order information is available at synchrotheatre.com.

The luncheon will bring together performing arts and business leaders for a conversation about economic development in Atlanta, with a unique focus on incorporating arts into Atlanta’s cultural landscape.

The networking component, one of the key opportunities for in-depth cross-industry connection, will be in the form of breakout sessions following the event. This year, sponsorship packages offer an exclusive “Hall of Fame” for the women companies would like to honor, and a VIP pre-event cocktail lounge for the celebration.

Out of concern for the health and safety of participants, this year’s event will be a virtual panel discussion live-streamed from the Synchronicity Annex. The online audience will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage live via the registration link.

There will also be an online auction running until 3 p.m. on April 30. Items can be bid on by downloading the Auctria app, or by following the link provided when the auction is launched at synchrotheatre.com. The public and event participants can bid on a variety of new experiences, swag packages, and more, and double the community impact by bidding on any of the Artist–Led or Black-Owned Business packages. 50% of all proceeds will go back to the businesses or organizations.

This year’s theme is Women on the Rise: Resilience and Re-Emergence. Panelists will discuss relevant issues in Atlanta’s business and arts communities, and celebrate the pioneering women who make up its textured and diverse landscape. Topics also include: cultural value shifts, work/life balance, how the arts and business ecology are evolving, and the place for arts in our community’s future.

This year’s event will honor Angela Harris (Co-Founder & Artistic Director, Dance Canvas), and others, for their contributions to the arts and economic development in Atlanta.

Panelists include: Danielle Deadwyler (Actor, Poet, Filmmaker), Jai Rogers (Vice President, Business and Community Development, Delta Community Credit Union), Lara Smith (Managing Director, Dad’s Garage), and Joy Wilder Lybeer (U.S.I.S Chief Revenue Officer SVP– Global Partnerships Equifax). The panel will be moderated by Synchronicity Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director Rachel May.

Synchronicity will be partnering with MetroFresh, owned by local theatre artist Mitchell Anderson, on boxed lunch deliveries that will happen the day of the event. Lunches will go to existing sponsors and their guests and will also be available to order for $35. There will also be individual-sized bottles of prosecco as part of the lunch option donated by Ansley Wine Merchants. Registrants can choose the meal option while registering for the event.

People can register and order lunches at https://www.synchrotheatre.com/beyond-the-theatre/wiabl, or by visiting synchrotheatre.com. After registration, participants will receive a confirmation and link that will be sent out via email the day before.

For more information, please contact Dalyla McGee at 404.974.3291 or dalyla@synchrotheatre.com.

