The Decaturish Twitch Show: Panel to discuss Georgia’s new voter suppression law

Decatur, GA — A panel of writers and creators will join the Decaturish Twitch Show on March 31 to discuss Senate Bill 202, Georgia’s new voter suppression law.
The show starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here.
The panelists for the March 31 Twitch show are:
– Photographer and political commentator Annalise Kaylor Worley
– Political writer Kimberly Joyner
– League of Women Voters of Georgia President Susannah Scott
– Local writer Austin Ray
– Decaturish contributor Logan C. Ritchie
Democrats are calling Senate Bill 202 “Jim Crow 2.0.”
According to Decaturish content partner WABE, “The bill includes a new identification requirement for absentee ballots in place of the controversial signature match policy. It adds new powers for the State Election Board to intervene in county election management. The bill would also strip the statewide-elected Georgia secretary of state of his role as chairman of the State Election Board, replacing him with someone chosen by the Georgia General Assembly.
“Unlike previous proposals, the bill would expand early voting access. It adds absentee ballot drop boxes into the state’s election code with new restrictions on their hours and locations. The measure would ban citizens from handing out food or drink to voters waiting in line at a polling place with the exception of a self-service water option. It would require Georgia’s election administrators to continue counting ballots until finished, without a break. And the bill would cut Georgia’s runoff election period in half, from nine weeks to four weeks.”
We’ll see you on March 31 at 6 p.m.
