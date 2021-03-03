The March 3 Decaturish Twitch show discusses diversity in D&D and gaming

Share









Decatur, GA — The game of Dungeons & Dragons is changing. As nerd culture has become mainstream, the player base of the game has expanded and become more diverse.

Now a hobby that was once a niche pastime has become a cultural battleground. The game’s publisher, Wizards of the Coast, has taken steps to make the game more inclusive, moves that have angered some long time fans who decry the intrusion of “woke” and “social justice warrior” culture into their favorite game. Descriptions and depictions of traditionally “evil” races – like Orcs and Drow Elves – are being revisited and reinterpreted for a modern audience.

During the March 3 Decaturish Twitch show, a panel of experts will discuss the history of the game and add context to the current discussion about diversity in D&D.

The panelists are:

– Decaturish columnist and local writer George Chidi, who also regularly plays dungeon master during D&D games

– Susannah Scott, president of the League of Women Voters of Georgia and longtime D&D gamer

– Tony Cade, owner of Challenges Games and Comics

The panel will be moderated by Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt, who first started playing D&D in the 90s.

