Three Emory hospitals make Newsweek’s 2021 list of World’s Best Hospitals

Atlanta, GA – Three Emory Healthcare hospitals have been named as top U.S. and Georgia hospitals in Newsweek’s list of The World’s Best Hospitals 2021, which ranks 2,000 leading hospitals in 25 countries, a press release announced.

In Newsweek’s “Best Hospitals 2021- United States” list, Emory University Hospital ranked No. 30, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 93 and Emory Johns Creek Hospital ranked No. 178 nationally out of 334 hospitals that made the list.

Hospitals which ranked nationally in the U.S. are also recognized with a Best-in-State Award in their respective state. In Georgia, Emory University Hospital ranked No. 1, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 2 and Emory Johns Creek Hospital ranked No. 3.

This is the third year that Newsweek has collaborated with global data research firm Statista Inc. to rank leading hospitals now in 25 countries, based on three data sources: hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience/satisfaction and medical key performance indicators (KPIs) including: patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.

All three Emory hospitals have also been recognized with a Best Infection Prevention Award for performing above national average in infection prevention measures, based on data reported by U.S. hospitals to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The World’s Best Hospitals 2021 rankings are intended to be a resource to help patients make a more informed and data drive decision when choosing the right hospital for their medical needs. Newsweek’s rankings are only comparable for hospitals in the same country.

