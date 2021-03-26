LOADING

Type to search

Truckin’ Tuesdays to resume at Legacy Park in May

Decatur Trending

Truckin’ Tuesdays to resume at Legacy Park in May

Decaturish.com Mar 26, 2021
The Administration Building at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Decatur, GA — A socially distanced version of the popular food truck event Truckin’ Tuesdays will return to Legacy Park in May, potentially featuring beer and wine sales to go with your food.

The Legacy Decatur board voted to seek permission from the state of Georgia to sell beer and wine at the events, with proceeds used to fund improvements at the park. The nonprofit board manages Legacy Park, the former United Methodist Children’s Home campus located at 500 South Columbia Drive.

The measure still needs to be approved by the Decatur City Commission, which will consider it at its next meeting on April 9, Legacy Decatur Executive Director Lyn Menne said.

In other Legacy Decatur news:

-The nonprofit is in the process of hiring a part-time administrative assistant to set up and run a welcome desk and information program that will serve the park once buildings re-open and more activities are added at the property.

-Residents who enjoy the park and have time to lend a hand are encouraged to visit the volunteer page on Legacy Decatur’s website  for a list of landscape projects that need work. Individuals and organizations can “adopt” a project on the website to help.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus