Truckin’ Tuesdays to resume at Legacy Park in May

Decatur, GA — A socially distanced version of the popular food truck event Truckin’ Tuesdays will return to Legacy Park in May, potentially featuring beer and wine sales to go with your food.

The Legacy Decatur board voted to seek permission from the state of Georgia to sell beer and wine at the events, with proceeds used to fund improvements at the park. The nonprofit board manages Legacy Park, the former United Methodist Children’s Home campus located at 500 South Columbia Drive.

The measure still needs to be approved by the Decatur City Commission, which will consider it at its next meeting on April 9, Legacy Decatur Executive Director Lyn Menne said.

In other Legacy Decatur news:

-The nonprofit is in the process of hiring a part-time administrative assistant to set up and run a welcome desk and information program that will serve the park once buildings re-open and more activities are added at the property.

-Residents who enjoy the park and have time to lend a hand are encouraged to visit the volunteer page on Legacy Decatur’s website for a list of landscape projects that need work. Individuals and organizations can “adopt” a project on the website to help.

